Vimanam teaser: Samuthirakani’s promising father-son emotional drama

Vimanam is going to be released on June 9th in theatres. Today, the makers of Vimanam released the official teaser for the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Vimanam is an upcoming Telugu movie starring Samuthirakani in the lead role. The film is about a boy’s dream of boarding a plane in his life. Dhruvan played the boy’s role and Samuthirakani played his father.

Vimanam is written and directed by Siva Prasad Yanala. Zee Studios produced the film. The film is going to be released on June 9th in theatres. Today, the makers released the official teaser for the film.

Vimanam teaser shows a boy’s dream to board a plane after getting to know that his mother reached God by doing so. The film’s story completely revolves around the boy’s fantasy. The dialogue on why a pilot is called so is hilarious.

Samuthirakani is seen as a handicapped father. Dhruvan is superb in his role. The film also stars Dhanraj, Rahul Ramakrishna and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Charan Arjun composed the music for Vimanam. Vivek Kalepu handled the cinematography. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

– Kiran