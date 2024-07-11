Andhra CM Naidu begins one-day north Andhra tour to review projects

According to the official schedule shared by the state government, the chief minister is expected to inspect the Polavaram left main canal at Darlapudi in Anakapalli district by noon.

11 July 2024

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday embarked on a one-day tour of the North Andhra region to review a slew of projects.

Later, Naidu is scheduled to visit Bhogapuram Airport in Vizianagaram district between 12.35 pm and 1.30 pm. He will inspect the airport construction works and review them with officials.

The chief minister is also scheduled to virtually participate in a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm, followed by a meeting with Med Tech zone workers.

In the evening, Naidu will hold a meeting at Visakhapatnam Airport lounge with officials to take stock of stalled projects in the past five years.

Later, the chief minister is expected to return to his Undavalli residence by 7.45 pm in Amaravati.