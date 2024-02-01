Andhra Cricket Association felicitates KS Bharat ahead of second Test in Visakhapatnam

Players from both teams have already arrived in Visakhapatnam and started their preparations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: Following the defeat at the hands of the England cricket team in the first Test match in Hyderabad, India is gearing up to take on the English side again in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam.

On the sidelines, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat received felicitation from the Andhra Cricket Association as he is set to represent India on his home ground in the upcoming match against England on February 2.

The Andhra Cricket Association honoured him by offering a flower bouquet, shawl, and memento.

Born in Visakhapatnam on October 3, 1993, the stumper made his debut in Test matches in 2019 against Bangladesh.