Millet Marvels unveils Millet Experience Hub in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 May 2024, 05:26 PM

Hyderabad: Millet Marvels, a social cause initiative start-up in ‘Changing the way India Eats’ is foraying into Millet Chats and unveiled India’s maiden Millet Experience Hub at Don Bosco Nagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Hub will offer the country’s first-of-its-kind millet chat developed in association with IIMR and NUTRIHUB, the Global Centres of Excellence in Millets. With environmentally friendly elegant design, furnished with a seesham wood theme and inviting atmosphere, it sprawls across 2000 sft, a press release said.

Millet, an ancient staple diet dating back 5000 years, stands out as a superfood capable of replacing white rice and wheat. Millet chat is a novel culinary concept that combines the traditional Indian street food experience with the nutritional benefits of millet.

It features a variety of chat items such as pani puri, bhel puri, sev puri, and more, all crafted using millet-based ingredients. The flavour and taste remain authentic and consistent with traditional chat but enhanced by the use of healthy Himalayan pink salt, without the unhealthy maida.