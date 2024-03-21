Andhra police seize unaccounted cash worth Rs 24.87 lakh in Prakasam

The incident took place during a routine vehicle inspection at the South Bypass Junction in Ongole's jurisdiction.

By ANI Published Date - 21 March 2024, 02:20 PM

Prakasam: Police seized an unaccounted cash worth over Rs 24 lakh from three individuals travelling in a car in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, officials said on Thursday.

Bakthavatsala Reddy ( Circle Inspector) said, “In a recent police operation, authorities confiscated a substantial sum of money, amounting to Rs 24.87 lakh from individuals traveling in a car.”

“Upon inspection, they discovered two passengers transporting a bag containing the aforementioned cash. The individuals stated they were en route from Ongolu Town to Kandukur,” Reddy said.

Upon further investigation, the flying squad team, led by Ongole Taluka CI Bhaktavatsala Reddy, uncovered a sizable amount of unaccounted cash. The occupants of the vehicle were promptly interrogated, he said.

According to their statements, the individuals claimed to be employed as driver and clerk, respectively, at Ranga Particle Bores Industries Private Limited in Kandukuru Town. “They explained that the cash was intended for disbursing salaries to returning workers hailing from Orissa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, who had traveled to their villages to celebrate the Holi festival,” the official said.

“Despite their assertions, authorities, found insufficient evidence to corroborate the individuals’ claims regarding the origin and purpose of the funds. Consequently, the money was seized pending the presentation of proper documentation and evidence,” they said.

Officials have clarified that the seized funds may be released upon the submission of valid documents; “otherwise, they will be deposited into the government treasury in accordance with established protocols,” the official said.