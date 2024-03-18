Monday, Mar 18, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 18 March 2024, 04:08 PM
Prajagalam Rally in Andhra Pradesh | NDA vs YSRCP | TDP-BJP-JSP | AP Assembly Elections 2024

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and JanaSena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan held a “Prajagalam” rally in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh, marking a united front for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. They emphasized the NDA’s commitment to regional aspirations and national progress, criticized the YSRCP’s corruption and alliance with Congress, and urged voters to support the NDA for effective central schemes.

