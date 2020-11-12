Andhra Pradesh allows green crackers for 2 hours on Diwali

On November 5, the National Green Tribunal issued directions for remedial action against air pollution as firecrackers will aggravate coronavirus.

Amaravati: At a time when many states have banned the bursting of firecrackers for Diwali festival, Andhra Pradesh has allowed only green crackers to be burnt for two hours.

“In cities and towns where air quality is moderate or below, only green crackers will be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers will be restricted to two hours, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. during Diwali and Gurpurab,” said a government statement.

The same has been allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Chhath festival and 11:55 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. during Christmas and New Year’s eve.

On November 5, the National Green Tribunal issued directions for remedial action against air pollution as firecrackers will aggravate coronavirus, posing a bigger danger to the lives and health of vulnerable people.

“The NGT directed to impose a ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in areas where the air quality is poor, very poor and severe,” said the note.

The government ordered all officers to implement the crackers orders.