Andhra Pradesh: Axe may fall on Atchan Naidu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Photo: X

Visakhapatnam: There are rumours that the Andhra Pradesh state president of the Telugu Desam Party K. Atchan Naidu may be replaced shortly by senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

Yanamala a couple of weeks ago met the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and was said to have discussed the party’s affairs in detail. It is said that Chandrababu had not been happy with Atchan Naidu after the latter made some adverse comments on the party last year. Though the remarks were not made in public, a video on this went viral much to the chagrin of the party high command.

The latest talk is that the state president who took charge in 2020 from Kala Venkata Rao who also hails from his native Srikakulam district, had let down the party by his failure to organise state-wide agitations and protests against Chandrababu’s arrest. Atchan Naidu’s rivals within the party are also said to insist on replacing him immediately with senior leader so as to face the 2024 elections with confidence.

