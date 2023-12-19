Andhra Pradesh BJP unit president Purandeswari flays YSRCP govt

Addressing party workers here, Purandeswari said that the ruling party had converted the picturesque Rishikonda hills into Bodi Konda or barren hill and it had taken loans on TIDCO houses in the name of the poor

Visakhapatnam: Former union Minister and president of Andhra Pradesh state BJP D. Purandeswari on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling YSR Congress Party, alleging that the latter had cheated the people.

Addressing party workers here, she said that the ruling party had converted the picturesque Rishikonda hills into Bodi Konda or barren hill and it had taken loans on TIDCO houses in the name of the poor. “The poor are now getting notices from the banks. The government has cheated the poor but the BJP will support them as our party alone is the main opposition party in the state as it stands by the people,” she stated.

The BJP leader wondered how the state government which had not even allotted land for railway zone, is trying to blame the BJP. Similarly, no land was allotted for the Rs.500 crore ESI hospital which would have 400 beds and proposed to be completed by 2025, she pointed out.

Stating that she was taking measures to strengthen the party in the state, Purandeswari recalled how the late NSN Reddy as BJP Mayor had developed the city. During the Vajpayee government at the Centre, high ways were laid and in the recent past, Central institutions like IIM Visakhapatnam, and Indian Institute of Petroleum under IIT Kharagpur, she said.