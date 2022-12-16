Telangana gears up for second phase of Kanti Velugu

Urban Local Bodies across the State have been directed to make elaborate arrangements for the programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Municipal Commissioners have been directed to provide suitable govt accommodation for conducting the Kanti Velugu camps.

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao likely to commence the Kanti Velugu second phase on January 18, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State have been directed to make elaborate arrangements for the programme.

The adult population eye screening for vision problems will be conducted at the ward level for 100 days. To this effect, the MAUD department has instructed the Municipal Commissioners to ensure proper logistic support for successful conduct of the programme.

The Municipal Commissioners have been directed to provide suitable government accommodation in the ULBs for conducting the Kanti Velugu camps at Ward level. The camp locations are to be finalized in consultation with respective DMHOs and Urban Primary Health Centre Medical Officers concerned.

Instructions have been issued to Municipal Commissioners to make necessary logistics arrangements, including setting up of chairs, drinking water and toilet facilities at the venues for the convenience of people attending the camps. They were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and sanitation at the camp venues.

ULB staff members are to be deployed at the venues for proper coordination in arrangements and conduct of the camps. The Municipal Commissioners have also been directed to provide assistance to DMHOs in mobilisation of public for attending the medical camps.

The Telangana government launched the Kanti Velugu programme on August 15, 2018. It was organised for five months to conduct eye screening tests covering the entire population of the State at a cost of Rs 106 crore.

As part of the programme, eye screening tests are conducted, spectacles are provided and medicines, besides arranging for surgeries and other treatments to the needy at free of cost.