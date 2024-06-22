Andhra Pradesh: Demolition of YSRCP office under construction in Guntur distrtict, YSRCP terms it ‘Vendetta politics’

CRDA demolishes YSRCP office under construction in Tadepalli, YSRCP says it got a High Court order against demolition.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 08:27 AM

Tadepalli YSRCP office being demolished by CRDA

Hyderabad: Municipal officials have taken up an operation to demolish an under construcrtion party office of the YSRCP in Tadepalli of Guntur district, an action termed as ‘the beginning of vendetta politics’ by the YSRCP. The demolition of began early on Saturday morning, according to reports reaching here.

YSRCP sources maintained that the demolition was taken up despite a High Court order. “It is an unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state’s history: a party spokesman said in a statement.

The YSRCP Guntur distrsict president M Seshagiri Rao moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA. “The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, an order conveyed to the CRDA Commissioner by the YSRCP’s lawyer. However, the CRDA proceeded with the demolition, potentially amounting to contempt of court”, the statement said.

The demolished structure was prepared for a slab before being razed.