Andhra Pradesh: Farmers, cops jostle at Tulluru protest camp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Farmers' camp at Tulluru near here to protest against R-5 zone saw farmers and policemen jostle with each other

Amaravati: The farmers‘ camp at Tulluru near here to protest against R-5 zone saw farmers and policemen jostle with each other resulting in tension on Saturday.

The farmers had planned a padayatra to Ambedkar Smritivanam to protest against the government decision to provide one cent of land to outsiders in the Amaravati capital region and were stalling layout work at the place for the past few days, staging demonstrations against the government programme.

When they took out the rally in the morning, police descended in large numbers and obstructed the farmers. The latter tried to push their way to the front and in the process both the sides jostled amid tension.

Meanwhile, some farmers took another route from the rear to reach Smritivanam and with the protests intensified, the police decided to allow a limited number of farmers to Smritivanam to defuse tension.

The farmers garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and placed a memorandum raising slogans against the government.