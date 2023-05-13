AP CM to lay foundation stone for new fishing harbor

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Bhumi puja at Machilipatnam Port on May 22 where a modern fishing harbor at a cost of Rs 348 crore is being constructed. After the Bhumi Puja, Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the public meeting.

Krishna district Collector P Rajababu, work is being done on the fishing harbour. He said that dredgers had already removed 22 lakh cubic metres of silt along the 3-km main canal path from Seamouth, which accounted for 70% of the excavation work.

He claimed that on the 28-acre site inside Machilipatnam Fishing Harbour, 23 buildings were being built. On these premises, an auction hall, administrative building, gear cutting, rest house, police station, petrol bunk, ice manufacturing unit that makes 3,000 ice blocks per day, canteen and other buildings will be constructed.

The former Minister Nani, 10.50 lakh cubic metres of soil will be removed during dredging works at a depth of 3.5 metres so that local fishermen’s boats can enter the sea without any sandbank obstructions for the next 50 years.

He said that the south side of the sea wall is being obstructed by silt from the Krishna river, and that a wall 1,240 metres long on the south side and 1,150 metres long on the north side will be built to avoid this in order to accommodate 600 boats. He also claimed that a 790-meter “K” wall would be built at this fishing harbour. The facilities for exporting and importing fishing goods will be improved.