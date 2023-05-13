AP govt announces RTE second phase admissions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:14 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has released the second phase of admissions under the Right to Education Act (RTE) in Class 1.

The students can apply for admission under Section 12(1)(c) through the online portal https://cse.ap.gov.in until May 15.

Also, the candidate can apply via Sachivalayams, Mee-Seva, internet centres, MEO offices, and private schools.

The notification released by the Commissioner of School Education reads that the section requires that all private unaided schools, including IB/ICSE/CBSE/state syllabus schools, allocate 25% of their seats in Class I during the years 2023–2024 to socially and economically disadvantaged children aged between 5 and 6 years.

According to officials, the first round of admissions this year took place from March 22 to April 10. Through an online lottery, about 12,000 students got admission to the private schools of their choice.

The second phase of admissions began on May 6, and the last date is May 15.