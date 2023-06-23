Andhra Pradesh: Mudragada alleges Pawan Kalyan is abusing him through fans

Kakinada: Former minister and Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham has alleged that film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has provoked his fans to abuse him and send him messages.

In a letter addressed to the JSP president on Friday, he said he would not be cowed down by such actions. “You a hero only in films, not in politics. Why are you and your fans abusing me when I have nothing to do with you,” he asked.

In this context, the Kapu leader also dared Pawan Kalyan to contest against him either from Kakinada or from Pithapuram. He said he was happy that the film actor and his Jana Sainiks provoked him to get ready for the battle.

He also accused Pawan Kalyan of not even calling on the Kapu community victims after the murder of Vangaveeti Ranga nor in the Tuni episode (case of burning a train) when innocent persons were imprisoned.

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, film actor, producer and Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation chairman Posani Krishna Murali alleged that Pawan Kalyan resorting to censure of Kapus was part of a larger conspiracy.

Talking to media persons on Friday, he said the film actor was doing it only at the behest of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Though Mudragada had been advocating the cause of Kapus since 1981, Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu did not seem to be aware of it, he stated, adding that the former minister lost his property and positions in the Kapu movement.

“Mudragada never made any political gains and in fact, had resigned his minister’s post for the sake of Kapus. Chandrababu was behind the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. Who is great, Mudragada or Chandrababu whom Pawan loves?,” he asked.