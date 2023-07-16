Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to attend NDA meet on July 18

Pawan Kalyan, who received an invitation from the BJP to attend the July 18 meeting, has consented to be a part of it.

By ANI Updated On - 02:38 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: South superstar and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president, Pawan Kalyan, will attend the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, which scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 18.

The actor-turned-politician, who received an invitation from the BJP to attend the July 18 meeting, has consented to be a part of it, his party informed through a statement on Sunday.

Further, according to the statement, the JSP chief will leave for the national capital, New Delhi, on July 17.

The party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman, Nadendla Manohar, will be accompanying the South superstar to the meeting, the release stated further.

On the second meeting of the Opposition parties, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, JSP general secretary Siva Sankjar said he has “no idea about the meeting”.

Meanwhile, ahead of the NDA meeting, founder leader of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Sunday formally joined the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA) government after calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on July 14.

The ruling BJP has stepped up preparedness ahead of the Assembly elections in five states later this year, as well as next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting of the NDA partners is seen as an attempt by the BJP to display its strength, with an eye on the next general elections.