Margadarsi case: AP CID serves notices to Ramoji Rao, daughter-in-law

A case was registered against Margadarsi under Sections 120(B), 409, 420, 477(A) read with 34 of IPC, section 5 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors and section 76, 79 of Chit Funds Act 1982.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:58 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Amaravati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday served notices to media baron and chairman of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited (MCFPL) Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and his daughter-in-law, managing director of MCFPL Cherukuri Sailaja to appear before them in Vijayawada on August 16 and 17 in connection with the Margadarsi Chit Fund case.

