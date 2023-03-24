Andhra Pradesh: Four YSRC MLAs suspended

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Amaravati: The ruling YSR Congress Party has suspended four of its MLAs for defying the whip and indulging in cross voting in the MLC elections under MLAs quota held here on Thursday.

Announcing this here on Friday, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the party identified that Undavalli Sridevi, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Ramanayana Reddy and Kotam Sridhar Reddy resorted to cross voting.

“We conducted an internal inquiry into the cross voting episode and have decided on action only after the probe. Chandrababu Naidu has purchased the MLAs. We believe that money changed hands and Chandrababu offered as much as Rs.15 crore to Rs.20 crore to each of them. It is likely that the TDP might have even promised them tickets to contest the next elections,” he stated.