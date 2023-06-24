Andhra Pradesh government announces new sub-districts

Andhra Pradesh government issued notification setting up new sub-districts in some districts to expedite administration work, civil services, and registrations after the land resurvey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued notification setting up new sub-districts in some districts to expedite administration work, civil services, and registrations after the land resurvey.

The new sub-districts are being set up in Anakapalle, Chittoor, Krishna, Parvatipuram Manyam, Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Tirupati, Kadapa, Konaseema, Eluru, Kurnool and East Godavari. The Joint Sub-Registrar offices would be opened here.

