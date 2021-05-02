Andhra Pradesh govt postpones Intermediate exams

The fresh dates for examinations would be announced after the COVID situation in the state eased, said Education Minister Adimoolapu Suresh

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Amaravati: The Intermediate examinations scheduled to be held in the state shortly, have been postponed.

Announcing this here on Sunday, Education Minister Adimoolapu Suresh said that the decision to put off the examinations was taken consequent on the views expressed by the High Court and parents.

The fresh dates for examinations would be announced after the COVID situation in the state eased, he stated.

