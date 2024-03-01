CS warns strict action against persons involved in Inter exam irregularities

In Kamareddy district, several teachers and staff who tried to leak the inter examination paper were identified and arrested and criminal cases were registered against them, she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 09:29 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Friday issued a stern warning against irregularities in the ongoing Intermediate Examinations and stated that stringent action would be taken against those who commit irregularities.

The Chief Secretary, who held a video conference with District Collectors, Police Commissioners and Superintendent of Police on the conduct of Inter and Class 10 examinations, stressed the importance of maintaining integrity in the examination process and said any kind of actions that tamper with the future of lakhs of students would not be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against those responsible for it.

Stating that a strong police presence should be established at every examination center, Santhi Kumari clarified that all employees, including senior officials, were prohibited from carrying cell phones into examination centres.

After the completion of the exams everyday, a review meeting should be held with the relevant officials in the district and immediate action should be taken against false news on social media regarding the conduct of the exams, she said.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Secretaries Burra Venkatesham, SAM Rizvi, Nadeem Ahmed, and other high officials were present.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against two junior college lecturers who allegedly tried to help students in copying in Sadashiva Nagar Government Junior College in Kamareddy district on Thursday.

According to police, the lecturers Md Ishrat (Hindi Lecturer) and B Ranjith (Chemistry Lecturer) tried to send answers inside the examination hall while the Hindi exam was going on.

The police patrol which was passing through the examination centre noticed the duo and took them into custody. During interrogation, they revealed that they were trying to help a few students.