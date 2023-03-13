Telangana: Arrangements in place for Intermediate examinations

Arrangements are in place for the final examinations of Intermediate I and II year programmes scheduled for March 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: Arrangements are in place for the final examinations of Intermediate I and II year programmes scheduled for March 15 from 9 am to 12 am.

According to Intermediate Education officials, 19,185 students will appear for the examination in Adilabad district, of which 9,392 students were from first year students and 9,793 were second year students.

A total of 15,869 students would appear for the examinations in Mancherial district. These included 7,940 first year students and 7,929 second year students.

Meanwhile, 19,815 students will take the examination in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Among them, 10,022 were first year students while 8,364 were second year students, with 429 students having backlogs.

Similarly, 15,201 students would appear for the examination in Nirmal district. Twenty three centres have been identified to conduct the examinations.

Students were advised to dial the toll free number 14416 to seek expert support if they felt depressed or anxious.

Students can download hall tickets from http://www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in and contact control room 040-24601010 or 040- 24655027 to clarify doubts and to report grievances if any.

Mancherial District Intermediate Education Officer Shailaja said a high power committee headed by the Collector was formed to prevent malpractice. There were 24 centre superintendents apart from two sitting squads and flying squads to monitor the process of the examinations.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) would come into force around the venues. Photocopy centres near the centres could remain closed and the examinations would be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. An application has been developed helping candidates to locate venue of the examination.