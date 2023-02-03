Andhra Pradesh govt releases Rs 19.95 crore for students studying in foreign universities

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy called upon the beneficiaries to pursue academic careers seriously and bring name and fame to the State and the country on international platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

File Photo.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has deposited Rs.19.95 crore under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena as the first instalment of financial assistance to benefit 213 eligible SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC students who have secured admission this year in the top 200 universities abroad ranked as per the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University rankings.

Speaking on the occasion here on Friday, he called upon the beneficiaries to pursue academic careers seriously and bring name and fame to the State and the country on international platforms. The scheme would usher in a golden era in the State history as it extends financial support to meritorious students who want to pursue academic careers abroad but are facing financial difficulties, he observed. Government is investing more in Education than in any other sector and considers it as an investment in human resources and students should reach great heights using it, he said.

He also felt that students should not lose educational opportunities abroad due to poverty. Great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B.R.Ambedkar pursued higher studies in foreign Universities while CEOs like Sundar Pitchai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft reached top positions after pursuing higher studies in world class Universities, he recalled. Even US Vice President Kamala Harris and British PM Rishi Sunak also studied in world famous Universities, he said, asking the students to remember the State when they attain top positions, he pointed out.

Jagan also said that during TDP regime, the scheme lacked transparency and only a meagre financial assistance Rs. 15 lakh was extended to SC, ST, BC and Minority students and Rs. 10 lakh to EBC students. But the YSRCP Government had been reimbursing the total tuition fee of Rs. 1.25 crore fixed by the top Universities abroad, he said.