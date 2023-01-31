Jagan calls upon global nations to invest in Andhra Pradesh

The AP CM urged them to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has called upon global nations to invest in the state and be part of its economic growth.

Addressing the International Diplomats Alliance Meet here on Tuesday, he urged them to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. “Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital, in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come as well”,” he added.

The day’s meeting in which diplomats of various countries, company representatives, officials of the State and Central Governments have participated, was a curtain raiser for the GIS.

Elaborating on the facilities and resources available in the State for industrial growth, Jagan said that out of the eleven industrial corridors being developed by the Centre across the country, AP shares space for three of them- Hyderabad to Bangalore, Visakhapatnam to Chennai and Chennai to Bangalore. As a fastest growing state in the country with a GSDP of 11.43 %, AP has achieved the number one rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and also retained it for the third successive year, he said.

With a lengthy coastline of 974 km, the State has vast natural resources with 48 minerals, he said, adding that the State has a single desk portal to clear licenses in 21 days. He underscored the fact that the availability of various industrial clusters like textile, cement, medical, renewable energy, food and automobiles would offer plenty of opportunities for industrialists to make investments in the State and grow their businesses besides providing employment to the youth.

Andhra Pradesh has excellent connectivity with six sea ports and six airports with four more sea ports to be added soon, the Chief Minister said, noting that the State stands as the gateway of South East Asia due to its strategic location having the added advantage of inland waterways.

Earlier, CEOs of companies like Toray, Kia Motors, Cadbury, Saint Gobain and Apache spoke about the advantages of setting industries in AP and appreciated the Government’s efforts in extending cooperation for them. They said that the AP is the best destination for them as it has a committed bureaucracy and political leadership.

The dignitaries also watched an audio visual ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh’ presented by the Government on the 360 degree advantage it has in every sector.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the participants and exchanged views freely.