Andhra Pradesh: Industry 4.0 programmes launched in RINL

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

The prestigious Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and Open Challenge Programme-1 (OCP-1) on Industry 4.0 were launched virtually here on Tuesday. The prestigious Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and Open Challenge Programme-1 (OCP-1) on Industry 4.0 were launched virtually here on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam: The prestigious Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and Open Challenge Programme-1 (OCP-1) on Industry 4.0 were launched virtually here on Tuesday. Chairman and Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.(RINL) -Visakhapatnam steel plant Atul Bhatt who is chief mentor of Kalpataru programme, and Director General of STPI (Software Technology Park of India) and Chairman STPINEXT Arvind Kumar inaugurated the programme.

In the first phase of this activity, RINL shared few problem statements (challenges pertaining to RINL’s production area) which are available in the website (https:\\Kalpataru.stpi.in) and through this OCP program the start-ups will be selected to work in Kalpataru Project. .

In his keynote address, Arvind Kumar said that Kalapatru would be the mother of all 20 STPI CoEs across India and would drive all other CoEs.

Atul Bhatt noted that MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology), STPI and RINL consortium would go a long way in nurturing the startups in implementing the Industry 4.0 in RINL, other PSUs of Vizag and other Steel Industries in India.

RINL is committed to help in nurturing startups as per the Government of India policy of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and take the benefit in solving the Problems / Challenges of RINL. He requested all the major industries in Visakhapatnam such as NTPC, HPCL, BARC, Hindustan Shipyard, Port Trust, and BHEL also to utilize the services of Kalpatartu in getting their problems resolved. “Collaborative work of all other industries in this direction will benefit India in early implementation of Industry 4.0”, he felt.