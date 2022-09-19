Major industries invested Rs 46,280 cr in AP so far: YS Jagan

During the COVID period, Andhra Pradesh did well and now topped the country with a 11.43 per cent growth rate, he revealed.

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday said that 99 major industries had begun their production in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs.46,280 crore in the past three years, providing employment to 62,541 persons.

Participating in a discussion on Industrial development in the Assembly, he said 40,000 more jobs were in the pipeline with another four Central government organisations in the construction stage. “We have made rapid strides in the past three years. We vied with 17 states to achieve the Bulkdrug Park which will give employment for 30,000 persons. The unit is pollution-free. Why did Chandrababu write to the Centre not to give the unit to Andhra Pradesh in the past? Was he not aware of the pollution issue when Divi Pharma was sanctioned? We are taking all steps to protect the environment. Even KTR and Maharashtra Chief Minister also questioned the Centre as to why their states were not given the Bulkdrug Park,” he said.

Noting that industrialists were more confident now as the state was corruption-free unlike in the past and functioned in a transparent manner, Jagan said that major industrial houses like Century Ply, SunPharma, Birla, Adani and Aditya Mittal groups were keen on investing in the state. Even during the COVID period, Andhra Pradesh did well and now topped the country with a 11.43 per cent growth rate, he revealed.

The Chief Minister also alleged that Chandrababu could not bear if people are happy. “Sitting in the opposition, he is unable to stomach if anything good happens. He is unhappy if all three regions are developed, unhappy if there are copious rains, for, people are aware of drought-spree in Chadrababu regime. They say that it was Chandrababu who backstabbed NTR, snatched away the Party and Trust, and was the first to vote for bifurcation of the state. The evil foursome- Chandrababu and co – is crying because we are doing well. They will cry even if poor children study in English Medium, and if we want decentralisation of administration,” he remarked.