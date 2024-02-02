Andhra Pradesh: Rs 3.84 crore gold seized, 10 suspects arrested

Bhimavaram town police, under the leadership of District SP Ravi Prakash, declared a successful operation resulting in the arrest of ten suspects linked to a significant gold smuggling ring.

By ANI Published Date - 2 February 2024, 10:19 AM

West Godavari: Six kg ninety-two grams of gold worth 3 crore 84 lakh rupees, along with 49,970 rupees in cash, was confiscated from Ten accused in Bhimavaram town, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Prakash said on Friday.

“The town police successfully seized a significant amount of gold in Bhimavaram town. A total of 6 kg 92 grams of gold, along with 49,970 rupees in cash, was confiscated from them. The estimated value of the seized gold is 3 crore 84 lakh rupees,” Ravi Prakash said.

“Ten suspects are apprehended and the arrests took place outside the railway station based on intelligence reports indicating gold smuggling from Guduru in Nellore district via train network,” SP Ravi said.

District SP Ravi Prakash commended the efforts of the Bhimavaram town police in thwarting the gold smuggling attempt.

Further details awaited.