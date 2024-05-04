| Telangana Congress Promises Regional Office Of Niti Aayog In Hyderabad While Rahul Gandhi Assures To Scrap It Entirely

Telangana Congress promises regional office of NITI Aayog in Hyderabad, while Rahul Gandhi assures to scrap it entirely!

The lack of coordination between party high command and Telangana Congress is drawing criticism from different sections over social media.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 05:11 PM

Hyderabad: Strange are the ways of the Congress party and its leaders. While the party high command takes a stand on an issue, the Telangana Congress has a contrasting view on the same issue.

The Telangana Congress in its special manifesto that was released on Friday promised to set up a regional office of the NITI Aayog in Hyderabad. This is in sharp contrast to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s assurance to scrap the NITI Aayog.

The lack of coordination between party high command and Telangana Congress is drawing criticism from different sections over social media.

Sharing Rahul Gandhi’s tweet about scrapping Niti Aayog, Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur on X said “Just Congress Things. Rahul Gandhi: If elected to power, we will scrap NITI Aayog. Telangana Congress: We will set up a NITI Aayog regional office in Hyderabad…”

“On one hand, Rahul ji talks about scrapping NITI Aayog. On the other hand, their Telangana specific manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls mentions setting up its regional office in Hyderabad,” he added.

Pointing out the Congress party’s dual standards, Suchitra Varkal, a X user said: “Now, we should understand who is fooling the people of Telangana, is it RaGa or ReVa, these two are the most dangerous vicious leaders, who can give any promises just to get the votes…”