Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in Telangana on May 5

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings in the State on Sunday.
Shah will address his first public meeting in support of party Adilabad candidate G Nagesh at Kagaznagar in Adilabad district at 12 noon.
At 2 pm he would address a meeting in support of party Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind at Nizamabad and at 4.30 pm address a rally at Secunderabad Parade Grounds, where, BJP State unit chief and Secunderabad constituency candidate G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders would attend the meeting.