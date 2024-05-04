| Amit Shah To Address 3 Public Meetings In Telangana On May 5

Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in Telangana on May 5

Published Date - 4 May 2024

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings in the State on Sunday.

Shah will address his first public meeting in support of party Adilabad candidate G Nagesh at Kagaznagar in Adilabad district at 12 noon.

At 2 pm he would address a meeting in support of party Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind at Nizamabad and at 4.30 pm address a rally at Secunderabad Parade Grounds, where, BJP State unit chief and Secunderabad constituency candidate G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders would attend the meeting.