Andhra Pradesh: Seven students feared drowned in sea at Anakapalle

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:58 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Representational Image.

Anakapalle: Seven students were feared drowned in the sea when they went for a dip in the Bay of Bengal at Pudimadaka beach in Atchutapuram mandal of the district on Friday afternoon.

While the body of Pawan, 19, was fished out, the local fishermen managed to rescue Surisetti Teja whose condition is said to be critical.

According to reports, about a dozen students of DIET engineering college in Anakapalle had gone to the beach in the afternoon after writing their examination. While seven of them entered the waters, the others stayed back on the shore. Suddenly a huge wave hit them and drew them in. When the onlookers shouted for help, the fishermen nearby managed to rescue Teja who was rushed to Anakapalle hospital for first aid and later shifted to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam city for treatment.

A search and rescue operation was launched for the five missing students, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath, who is also local MLA, said.