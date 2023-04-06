Andhra Pradesh SSC Board prints QR codes on question paper to prevent leaks

By scanning the QR code, we can determine which students' papers were leaked and from which examination center, said D Devananda Reddy, Director of government examinations

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh SSC board has introduced a unique QR code on the SSC question paper at multiple locations, which will make it easy to identify sources in case of a paper leak. The serial number is also printed on the top of every question paper.

Last year, the Andhra Pradesh government got a remark over the SSC paper leak. A few government teachers were arrested for sharing the question on WhatsApp. One of the corporate schools was booked for sharing the question with their students before the exam.

In order to prevent paper leaks, the Andhra Pradesh SSC board has chosen new technologies. According to D Devananda Reddy, director of government examinations, “Advanced technology would allow us to avoid paper leaks. By scanning the QR code, we can determine which students’ papers were leaked and from which examination center.” He added that teacher associations and student unions supported the decision.