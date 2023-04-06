Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches family physician concept

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will introduce the concept at Lingamguntla in the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:18 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will introduce the family physician concept at Lingamguntla in the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency on Thursday. The family physician concept was developed by the state government to improve village-level health care with a focus on preventative health. Including the government, it has set up one PHC and one CHC in each Mandal.

A total of 2,873 physicians and 15,516 medical assistants are present in every PHC. Each PHC has two physicians, one of whom attends to patients with OP at the PHC, while the other visits 104 mobile medical units (MMUs) on a rotating basis twice a month to the mapped Village Health Clinic (VHC). Every month, the same VHCs are visited by each doctor, who is assigned to a maximum of 6-7 villages.

The Health Department implements the Minister for Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini’s directives to strengthen primary healthcare institutions. As a result, the government has authorised 10,032 Dr. YSR rural health clinics, which each serve an average of 2,500 people, rather than the 7,458 sub-centers they replaced before.

MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (HM&FW) said, “A total of 1,293 PHCs have been made accessible, including up to 151 more PHCs that have been sanctioned in addition to the existing 1,142 PHCs. To guarantee that each village secretariat receives at least two visits each month, 936 MMUs have been sanctioned, with four reserve physicians for each district and one reserve doctor for each CHC (173).”