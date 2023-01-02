Andhra Pradesh: State funeral accorded to BJP leader Chalapati Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the demise of former MLC and renowned BJP trade union leader PV Chalapathi Rao who was accorded a state funeral

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the demise of former MLC and renowned BJP trade union leader PV Chalapathi Rao who was accorded a state funeral and cremated on Monday.

Chalapati Rao, 87, passed away on Sunday afternoon due to ill health. He is survived by wife, son PVN Madhav who is a BJP MLC from north Andhra, and two daughters.

He had played an active role in the 1967-1968 agitation for establishing the Visakha Steel Plant and organised a movement in 1969 for the construction of the Polavaram Project on the Godavari river.

He was elected twice as MLC from the graduate constituency of northern circar districts in 1974 and in 1980 and was the first president of BJP Andhra Pradesh unit from 1980 to 1986.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the BJP leader and said that he would be remembered for his outstanding service and patriotic zeal.