Andhra Pradesh: Temperature drops slightly after heatwave

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:11 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Amaravati: After experiencing an intense heatwave for a week, there has been a slight decrease in temperature. According to reports from the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the maximum temperature recorded was 41.94 degrees Celsius in Salur Mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam district. Some mandals in Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinda districts recorded temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in the weather bulletin that “isolated pockets in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience a heatwave. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected in isolated places across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.”

According to the weatherman reports, as Cyclone Biparjoy moves towards the North Arabian Sea, weather forecasts indicate the possibility of pre-monsoon rains in certain parts of Chittoor, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, Sathya Sai, and other areas of Rayalaseema during the evening and nighttime.