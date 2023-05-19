How to download AP POLYCET 2023 Results, check direct link

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 results will be released on May 20, said Chadalavada Nagarani.

Vijayawada: The state Technical Education and Training Board chairman, Chadalavada Nagarani, announced that Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 results will be released on May 20. She said that the details of the web counseling process for polytechnic admission will be revealed on the results day.

The students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, https://polycetap.nic.in

How to download the results

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the AP POLYCET result

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and other details

Step 4: The result will display on the screen, and you can download