Monsoon arrives in Andhra Pradesh, brings relief from heatwave

03:02 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Amaravati: After enduring an intense heatwave with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, the residents of Andhra Pradesh can finally find relief from the scorching heat as the southwest monsoon begins to make its presence felt in certain parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Weather reports indicate that the monsoon is expected to gradually spread across more regions in the state in the coming days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated in its bulletin that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in isolated places across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are also anticipated at isolated locations in these areas.

Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall is expected in districts such as Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, and Kurnool. This arrival of the monsoon brings a much-needed respite to the state, offering relief from the oppressive heatwave conditions.