Andhra Pradesh: Train services continue to be disrupted due to stir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Visakhapatnam: In view of suspected agitation at Visakhapatnam railway station and agitations in various zones, several trains are cancelled and a few diverted or rescheduled.

Trains cancelled were train No. 18045 Shalimar-Secunderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar on June 19, train No. 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur express leaving Visakhapatnam on Saturday, No. 17239 Guntur –Visakhapatnam express leaving Guntur on June 19, No. 17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam train leaving Visakhapatnam on Saturday, No. 17268 Visakhapatnam – Kakinada leaving Visakhapatnam on Saturday, No. 18528 Visakhapatnam- Rayagada express leaving Visakhapatnam on Saturday, and No. 18527 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam express leaving Rayagada on June 19.

Also, no. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah o­n June 19 is cancelled due to cancellation of the pairing train.

Patient dies

A cardiac patient from Odisha, Jogesh Behara, 70, died as he ws unable to get medical attention in time in the wake of the Agnipath agitation.

He was travelling by the Korba-Visakhapatnam express for treatment in Visakhapatnam but the train was stopped at Kothavalasa on Saturday. As no ambulance was available, his family members rushed him to a private hospital in Kothavalasa for first aid where he breathed his last.