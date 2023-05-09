Tirumala security breach: Devotee films Ananda Nilayam; TTD to take action

On Sunday, Tirumala saw a strong downpour, which led to a two-hour power outage. The devotee may have used a pen camera to record a video.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:33 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Tirupati: Despite the tight security, the devotee managed to enter the Tirumala temple with a gadget and filmed Ananda Nilayam premises on Sunday night.

The devotee took close-up pictures of Ananda Nilayam and posted them on social media on Monday. It seems like the devotee managed to pass all checks and reach the forbidden area of the temple with a camera.

On Sunday evening, there was a significant downpour when the devotee entered the temple to have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. As there was no security screening or inspection of what devotees were carrying inside the temple, the individual took advantage of the situation and shot video.

Though there were hundreds of operational CC-TV cameras, the TTD official was unaware and got to know about the video when the devotee posted the video on social media platforms.

Legal action would be taken against the young person who recorded the footage of Ananda Nilayam on Sunday night and shared it online, said TTD Chief Vigilance Officer Narasimha Kishore.

“On Sunday, Tirumala saw a strong downpour with thunderstorms and lightning, which led to a two-hour power outage. A devotee is suspected to have used a pen camera to record a video of Vimana Gopuram at that time,” added Narasimha Kishore.