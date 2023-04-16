TTD to ask waive off Rs 3 crore penalty for FCRA registrations

Subba Reddy further said that they are expecting the Central government will soon submit TTD its permission for the renewal of the FCRA licence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) stated that it was asking the Union Home Minister to waive off Rs 3 crore it had paid for the renewal of its Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA) licence on Saturday. TTD chairman YY Subba Reddy told the trust board meeting that TTD’s FCRA registration expired on January 2020, and it has already applied for its renewal. It was also mentioned that TTD frequently clarifies issues raised by the Union Home Ministry.

“Due to technical errors between FCRA and the State Endowments Department, several foreign contributors objected to the interest accounting of such deposits. TTD has already paid a fee of Rs 3 crore as instructed by FCRA authorities in order to hasten the licence renewal,” said TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Subba Reddy further said that they are expecting the Central government will soon submit TTD its permission for the renewal of the FCRA licence.