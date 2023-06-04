Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP unveils Mission IT Army

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:11 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh ruling party YRSCP launched Mission IT Army on Saturday to serve the party. Suneel Kumar Reddy Posimreddy, president of the YSRCP IT Wing, unveiled the Mission IT in a gathering of IT professionals which was held at High-tech City in Hyderabad as part of its Meet and Greet Summit.

Suneel Kumar Reddy Posimreddy, President of the IT Wing, stated that it is apparent that, “we are linking IT professionals across the country, and the IT wing would operate as a bridge between the party and IT experts.” He added that the YSRCP IT Wing is one of the strongest groups, and that the IT Army will connect the dots for the time being. The IT department devised and built a customised gateway for this purpose. Party IT activities and sympathisers will log in to this portal and register as IT Army members.

He claimed that Vizag would soon become a major IT centre in Andhra Pradesh, competing with any other IT-developed city in India. Tirupati and Anantapur districts will also grow into significant IT hubs.