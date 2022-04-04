| Android 13 Will Reportedly Allow Two Carrier Connections On One Esim

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:00 AM, Mon - 4 April 22

San Francisco: Android 12 has brought a lot of additional features and now a new report has claimed that Google is working on a way to allow users to have dual-SIM capabilities on handsets running on Android 13 with a single eSIM chip.

According to GSM Arena, through a feature called Multiple Enabled Profiles (MEP), the search giant wants to assign two carrier profiles to a single eSIM and easily switch between networks.

Google was granted a patent for this technology back in 2020 and is reportedly planning to include it with the final release of Android 13 during the third quarter.

Android 13 will bring wallpaper effects, new media controls and foreground manager.

It will give users new wallpaper effects ‘Cinematic Wallpaper’ in the developer preview that would allow users to apply effects to their wallpaper, reports GSMArena.

The media output picker has been redesigned with an option to pair a new device right from this menu.

The Foreground Services task manager will sit at the bottom of the quick settings and notification panel and display currently-running apps in the foreground. The next gen Android 13 platform will allow apps to transfer media to nearby devices with a tap.

UI demos made by Google to show off a new “Media TTT” feature debuting in Android 13. The feature will apparently allow devices running Android 13 to transfer media from their phone to a nearby speaker or other device simply by getting near that source. Android 13 platform will also offer major improvements in audio streaming through Bluetooth.