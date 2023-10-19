Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera set to join Sri Lanka team as travelling reserves for World Cup 2023

Both players will join the team on Friday ahead of their clash against the Netherlands in Lucknow on Friday.

04:57 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday announced all-rounder Angelo Mathews and pacer Dushmantha Chameera as travelling reserves who will join the team in India for the ongoing World Cup.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team in India as traveling reserves. The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors took this decision in order to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as an injury to an existing squad member. Accordingly, @Angelo69Mathews and @dushmantha05 will join the team tomorrow. Sri Lanka’s next game will be against the Netherlands, which will be played in Lucknow on October 21st,” Sri Lanka Cricket wrote on X.Last week, Sri Lanka announced that skipper Dasun Shanaka was ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup due to injury.

Shanaka suffered a quad injury during his team’s WC clash against Pakistan. Later the scans revealed that the Sri Lanka skipper will miss cricket action for a minimum of three weeks.

With the approval of the Event Technical Committee, all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne will replace Shanaka in their squad.

Karunaratne has been travelling with Sri Lanka as a reserved player. The 27-year-old all-rounder was last featured in a T20I against New Zealand at the start of April for his team but has made more than 60 appearances for his country in all three formats.

