Dasara is a perfect mix of mass and content: Nani

The film is also going to be released at a huge scale in the other cities of India too, marking Nani's first pan-Indian film.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:02 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

By Radha Krishnan

Hyderabad: Dasara, Nani‘s upcoming release, is set to hit theatres on March 30. Dasara is the biggest release in the month of March in Telugu. The film is also going to be released at a huge scale in the other cities of India too, marking Nani’s first pan-Indian film.

We all know that Nani is promoting Dasara aggressively in different cities in India. Nani took part in the Dunk Fest in Mumbai yesterday, as we all know. Nani made an interesting statement there, comparing Pathaan with Dasara. Nani calls Pathaan the South Indian film for the South audience and Dasara the North Indian film for the Hindi audience. “Just like Pathaan, Dasara is a perfect mix of mass and content,” said Nani at the Dunk Fest in Mumbai.

The media sources say that this promotion will definitely work for Nani and his film in Hindi. As the response to the teaser and the two other songs is positive in Hindi, the same is expected during the film’s release on March 30.

Besides these little promotions, it is also known from internal sources that Nani, along with the makers of Dasara, SLV Cinemas, is planning to release the Hindi trailer for Dasara in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on a huge scale.