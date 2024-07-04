Animal Protection Groups support government’s proposed ban on pit bulls and similar aggressive breeds

On May 12, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying sought public feedback on a March 12 circular aimed at banning the sale and breeding of 23 ferocious breeds, including Pit Bull Terriers, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, and Mastiffs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: In a unified stance, 21 animal protection organizations have expressed support for the central government’s proposed ban on Pit Bulls and similar foreign dog breeds amid a rise in illegal dog fighting and attacks. According to the statement, these groups include People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) and Samayu, among others.

“Animal protection groups support the central government’s effort to protect these vulnerable dog breeds, who breeders sell without warning that they were bred to be aggressive and used in fights. Then, these buyers are often attacked themselves,” stated Shaurya Agrawal, Advocacy Associate at PETA India.

India struggles with an overpopulation of stray animals, with 80 million dogs and cats living on the streets or in overcrowded shelters. Despite existing laws under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, organized dogfights persist in the country.

Recent incidents of severe attacks include a 45-year-old woman critically injured by a Pit Bull in Baraut, a five-year-old girl attacked by Rottweilers in Chennai and several other severe attacks have been reported in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Lucknow.