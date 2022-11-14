16 donkeys rescued by Bapatla police, along with PETA India and local groups

Vijayawada: Following a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the Bapatla police, in a joint operation with PETA India and local groups from Andhra Pradesh, conducted a raid in Bapatla district, seizing over 100 kilograms of donkey meat and 16 live donkeys who were slated to be slaughtered.

Gopal Surabathula of Animal Rescue Organisation, Tejovanth Anupoju of Help for Animals Society, and Vijay Kishore Palika of East Godavari SPCA were part of the raids. All persons involved in the illegal trade and slaughter have been arrested.

An illegal donkey killing establishment at Karlapalem Road, near Hero showroom, in the jurisdiction of Bapatla town police station was raided. The raiding team found two freshly slaughtered donkeys at the spot with their throats slit, bodies cut open, and their heads still attached. The carcasses were seized by the police. A FIR has been registered by Bapatla town police station under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860; The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960; and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The rescued donkeys were subjected to a veterinary examination that revealed that eight of them had deep injuries or multiple abrasion wounds on different parts of their bodies. They have been moved to safety before permanent rehabilitation.

“We commend the continued efforts of the Bapatla police led by Vakul Jindal who has sent a strong message that cruelty to donkeys will not be tolerated,” says PETA India Manager of Cruelty Response Projects Meet Ashar. “PETA India is calling on everyone to report illegal donkey slaughter to authorities and to extend compassion to all animals by eating vegan.”

In a seven-year period, India’s donkey population has declined by 61%.