Anirudh Singh to coach Hyderabad for Mushtaq Ali T20 tourney

Anirudh, who was the coach of the Hyderabad under-19 team last year before being removed midway of the season, will have Zakir Hussain as assistant coach

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) appointed former Ranji left-hander Anirudh Singh as ad-hoc coach of the Hyderabad team that will play in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Hyderabad are placed in Elite Group B and play their league matches in Kolkata from January 10. The other teams in this group are Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Assam. The teams are required to assemble in Kolkata on or before January 2 as per instructions from BCCI. The teams will undergo three rounds of Covid-19 tests – on January 2, 4 and 6 – before they can start training.

Anirudh, an elegant left hander who played in 47 Ranji matches, replaces Arjun Yadav. The 40-year-old, who was the coach of the Hyderabad under-19 team last year before being removed midway of the season, will have Zakir Hussain as assistant coach. Shashank Nag is the fielding coach while Shailesh Kumar will be the video analyst.

The Mohammed Azharuddin-led Apex Council of HCA which met on Monday also appointed a three-member selection committee of Shivaji Yadav, Ahmed Quadri and Abhinav Kumar to pick the team.

R Vijayanand said all these appointments were for only the T20 tournament. The selectors are expected to pick a 20-member team by weekend.

