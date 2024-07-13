Anish in joint lead in Brilliant trophy chess tournament

Anish Erukulla and ten others are in joint lead with 3 points from as many rounds in the 218th Brilliant trophy chess tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 11:23 PM

Anish Erukulla and ten others are in joint lead with 3 points from as many rounds in the 218th Brilliant trophy chess tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Anish Erukulla, Om Esh, Prasidh Ambati, Anjan Goud, Chakradhar, Sri Samanvith, Riya Thakur, Maulik Chawla, Thriansh Sai and Nayanaksh Reddy are in joint lead with 3 points from as many rounds in the 218th Brilliant trophy chess tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

Results: Round 3: Juniors: Advaitha G (2) lost to Prasidh Ambati (3), Sai Anshitha (2) lost to Anish Erukulla (3), B Gowtham (2.5) drew with B.Rithwik (2.5), Krithika (2) lost to Riya Thakur (3), Sri Samanvith (3) beat Laksh Reddy (2); Open category: Sathishkumar (2.5)drew with V Nanditha (2.5), Gade Sharanya (2) lost to Nigama Sree (3), M Akhil (2) lost to Perumalu (3), Dinesh Sai (2.5) drew with M Satyanarayana (2.5), Sreetej (2.5) drew with Visesh Reddy (2.5), Praneeth Singh Bhatia (3) bt Rishi Pallagani (2).

Also Read Double delight for Hyderabad swimmer Shivani