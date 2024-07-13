Double delight for Hyderabad swimmer Shivani

Hyderabad swimmer Shivani Karra emerged winners in girls’ 100m back and 200m butterfly events in the 9th Telangana Sub-Junior and Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship.

Hyderabad's Shivani Karra in action during the swimming championship on Saturday.

In the 100m back event, the Hyderabad swimmer with a timing of 1:09.29s sealed the top spot ahead of Ranga Reddy’s Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth and Ishi Agarwal, who finished in second and third places respectively. While, in the 200m butterfly, Shivani with a timing of 2:39.54s finished first with Harshitha Varma Bhupathiraju of Ranga Reddy and Merupula Likhitha Goud of Hyderabad taking second and third positions respectively.

Results: 100m Back: Girls: 1. Shivani Karra (HYD) 1:09.29s, 2. Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth (RR) 1:14.43s, Ishi Agarwal (RR) 1:15.94s; 200m Butterfly: Girls: 1. Shivani Karra (HYD) 2:39.54s, 2s Harshitha Varma Bhupathiraju (RR) 2:55.15s, 3. Merupula Likhitha Goud (HYD) 3:04.45s.