Anish, Sathishkumar win 218th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament titles

Anish Erukulla of St Joseph’s Public School, Malakpet and L Sathishkumar won the junior and open category titles respectively on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 12:06 AM

Medal winners of the chess championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Anish Erukulla of St Joseph’s Public School, Malakpet and L Sathishkumar won the junior and open category titles respectively in the 218th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

In the junior category, Anish excelled to score 6 points from as many rounds to emerge winner ahead of Anajan Goud and Sri Samanvith, who settled for second and third places respectively. In the open category, Sathishkumar with 5.5 points finished at top spot with Perumallu and Gade Sharanya taking second and third places respectively.

Results: Top ten places: Open category: 1. L Sathishkumar, 2. Perumallu, 3. Gade Sharanya, 4. Y Muralimohan, 5. Akhil M, 6. Surya Prakash, 7. K Dinesh Sai, 8. Nanditha V, 9. Praneet Singh Bhatia, 10. Nigama Sree; U-15 Boys: 1. Laksh Reddy Thummala, 2. Sai Narayana S; U-13 Boys: 1. Anjan Goud Panasa, 2. Charith Singirikonda; Girls: 1. P Sai Sree, 2. Vineela; U-11: Boys: 1. Sri Samanvith G, 2. Nayanaksh Reddy J; Girls: 1. Srivarshini Tanmayi, 2. Riya Thakur; U-9 Boys: 1. Thriansh Sai, 2. Gowtham B; Girls: 1. Trishika Patnaik, 2. Sai Nyshitha M; U-7 Boys: 1. Prasidh Ambati, 2. Devansh Pallagani; Girls: 1. Sanvika, 2. Sai Anshitha; Best Woman: Sai Nitesha; Best Veteran: M Rammohan Rao.