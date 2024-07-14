Ranga Reddy swimming team clinches trophy

Ranga Reddy swimming team emerged winners of the 9th Telangana Sub-Junior and Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

15 July 2024

Ranga Reddy swimmers with the winners trophy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy swimming team emerged winners of the 9th Telangana Sub-Junior and Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship at Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Hyderabad team finished runner-up in the championship. On the last day of the championship, Ranga Reddy’s Sri Nithya Sagi had a dominating run to win double gold medals in the 200m back and 400m individual medley events.

Results: Girls: Championship Winners: 1. Ranga Reddy (261), 2. Hyderabad (250); Girls: 200m Back: 1. Sri Nithya Sagi (RR) (2:36.86s), 2. Sai Akshara Avadootha (HYD) (2:45.08s), 3. Hema Varshini Jambuluri (RR) (2:49.28s); 400m IM: 1. Sri Nithya Sagi (RR) (5:42.82s), 2. Hema Varshini Jambuluri (RR) (5:58.38s).